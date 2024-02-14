Federal Police says that Bolsonaro sent money abroad to wait for the coup

This part of the investigation is part of the probe into the illegal sale of jewelry, involving Colonel Mauro Cid, who served as an aide to Jair Bolsonaro edit

247 - Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent money abroad to cover expenses while awaiting the coup. The information was disclosed by the Federal Police (PF). According to investigations, the former president's bank secrecy showed a foreign exchange transaction in the amount of R$ 800,000. This part of the investigation is part of the probe into the illegal sale of jewelry, involving Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, who was an aide to the former head of the federal executive. By law, gifts from other countries' governments must belong to the Brazilian State and cannot be incorporated into personal assets. The report was published in the Radar column.

"It is evident that the then-president Jair Bolsonaro, at the end of his term, transferred all his assets and financial resources, both illicit and lawful, to the United States, in order to ensure his stay abroad, possibly awaiting the outcome of the ongoing attempted coup d'état," says the PF.

The PF initiated last week Operation Tempus Veritatis ("The Time of Truth"), to uncover more details and punish those involved in a scheme that intended to carry out a coup. The attempted institutional rupture envisaged the arrest of Supreme Federal Court (STF) justices Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes, as well as Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Among the targets of the operation are Braga Netto, Augusto Heleno, and Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, all generals and former advisors to Jair Bolsonaro.

Former Army commanders Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Navy commander Almir Garnier Santos were also targets of search and seizure warrants. There are arrest warrants against Colonels Bernardo Romão Corrêa Netto and Marcelo Costa Câmara; and Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Marins de Oliveira, all active-duty military personnel.

