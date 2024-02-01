In a symbolic gesture, Lula, Barroso, and Pacheco remove fences from the Three Powers Squar

Authorities believe there is no longer a need for division objects. The removal of the fences symbolizes Brazil's return to freedom and normality edit

247 - President Lula (PT), accompanied by the heads of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), carried out the symbolic removal of the fences from the Three Powers Square in Brasília on Thursday (1).

The gesture took place after the opening ceremony of the Judiciary year, in the plenary of the STF, where the leaders spoke in defense of Democracy and the balance between the Three Powers.

The fences had been installed for years and were reinforced after the terrorist attacks by Bolsonarists on the fateful January 8, 2023. Now, however, the authorities believe there is no longer a need for these objects of division, symbolizing a return to freedom and normality.

