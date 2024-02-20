'Lula's Statement Shook the World and Could Help Resolve the Issue,' Says Amorim about the Genocide of the Palestinian People

The former Foreign Minister and advisor to the president also condemned Israel's reaction against the Brazilian ambassador in Tel Aviv: "humiliating show" edit

247 - President Lula (PT) has faced a wave of reactions after his recent statements comparing the current slaughter in the Gaza Strip by Israel to the genocide perpetrated by Adolf Hitler against the Jews. However, for Celso Amorim, former Brazilian Foreign Minister and special presidential advisor for international affairs, the president's speech was positive.

In a press conference on Sunday (18), Lula declared that "what is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not existed at any other moment in history. Well, it has. When Hitler decided to kill the Jews." These words triggered a series of attacks, not only in Israel but also in Brazil, by Zionist entities and the corporate press.

In a message sent to Mônica Bergamo of Folha de S. Paulo, Celso Amorim assessed: "Lula's statement shook the world and unleashed a movement of emotions that could help resolve an issue that the coldness of political interests was unable to solve."

As Lula's main advisor on diplomatic matters, Amorim also strongly criticized the Israeli government's reaction to the Brazilian president's statement. The Brazilian ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, was called in to hear a reprimand from the Israeli foreign ministry, while Lula was declared persona non grata in Israel. In response, the Brazilian government called the ambassador back to Brazil for consultations. Amorim described the situation as a "humiliating show" and unprecedented, emphasizing that it affects not just the ambassador but the entire Brazilian nation.

President Lula has emerged as the leading voice in the world to stand up against the genocide perpetrated by Benjamin Netanyahu's government against the Palestinian people. Since October 7, Netanyahu has already commanded the killing of 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured 70,000, displaced 1.5 million people, and destroyed the homes and infrastructure of Gaza. Orthodox Jewish rabbis from the Torah Judaism group agree with the Brazilian president and say that Netanyahu's actions are even more severe than Nazi practices.

