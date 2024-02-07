On the verge of being impeached, Moro is the most unpopular politician in Brazil

In second place comes Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber, who tries to destabilize Lula's government edit

247 - A survey by AtlasIntel released on Tuesday (6) shows that the former partial judge and senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) is the most unpopular politician in Brazil, followed by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who attempts to destabilize the government of Lula (PT) through the agenda of the National Congress.

According to the survey, 65% of respondents said they have a negative image of the former judge who used the justice system to persecute President Lula and later became a minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The negative image percentage of Lira is similar: 62%.

Sergio Moro may soon have his senatorial mandate impeached by the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR). Moro is accused by PT and PL of economic power abuse, political power abuse, and misuse of media in his Senate campaign.

The survey interviewed 7,405 people between January 28 and 31. The margin of error is one percentage point more or less, and the confidence level is 95%.

