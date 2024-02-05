Toffoli Orders Investigation into Transparency International's Role in Operation Car Wash

The investigation will determine if the NGO received and managed funds obtained through fines in agreements made by Operation Car Wash edit

247 - Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Dias Toffoli has ordered an investigation into the activities of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Transparency International within Operation Car Wash, reports Daniela Lima from g1. The investigation aims to ascertain whether the NGO received and managed funds obtained through fines in agreements made by Operation Car Wash. "To justify the decision, the Justice found the creation and foundation of a private entity to manage penalty payments to Brazilian authorities 'questionable'," the report states.

According to the Justice's order, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) will participate in the investigation.

A Transparency International executive claims that the NGO "never received, nor would receive anything" from Operation Car Wash. According to him, the organization conducted a study on transparency and governance in the allocation of resources and recommended that the task force not engage in this area regarding money obtained through leniency agreements.

Articles published in Brasil 247 by journalist Joaquim de Carvalho revealed how Transparency International was part of the power project of the former suspect judge Sergio Moro and the former expelled congressman Deltan Dallagnol. A report by the Consultor Jurídico portal also suggests that the NGO would profit financially from the fines directed to the "Operation Car Wash foundation," which Dallagnol attempted to create. An article by journalist Marcio Chaer, editor of Conjur, also highlights how Transparency International became involved in significant business opportunities, which opened up after Brazilian companies were affected by Operation Car Wash. Therefore, it appears that the NGO's reports serve its economic interests more than combating corruption.

