With autonomy assured by Lula, Lewandowski begins forming his ministerial team

247 – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Ricardo Lewandowski as the new Minister of Justice, succeeding Flávio Dino starting February 1st. Even before officially taking office, Lewandowski has already begun the process of selecting professionals to compose his ministerial team, according to a report by Globo. Among the candidates considered for strategic positions are lawyers, judges, and professionals with experience in the Supreme Federal Court (STF), where the new minister served for 17 years.

The Planalto communicated to Lewandowski that there is no pressure to include members of the PSB in the team composition, indicating autonomy in the choice of members. Currently, the party occupies four of the nine secretaries of the department. Lula, in turn, expressed his desire to maintain Andrei Rodrigues as the Director-General of the Federal Police, giving the new minister freedom to make other changes in the team.

The Public Security Secretariat is receiving special attention, given the sensitivity of the issue with the population. Seven names have been considered for possible positions in the team, notably Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto, who is being considered for the position of executive secretary. Other candidates include Ana Maria Neves, Jean Keiji Uema, Luís Geraldo Sant'Ana Lanfredi, Helena Campos Refosco, and Georghio Alessandro Tomelin.

The process of selecting and defining the ministerial team is underway, and Lewandowski plans to make changes in key positions, while keeping many of the third and fourth-tier names from Flávio Dino's team. With the assurance of autonomy from Lula, the new minister will use the entire available period until the inauguration on February 1st to complete the formation of his team.

