Conselho de Segurança da ONU decide por não adotar resolução russa sobre assistência humanitária à Ucrânia

#Breaking 🚨 The UNSecurityCouncil vote on Russia's resolution on aid to Ukraine:

Yes 2 - Russia, China

No 0

Abstentions 13 - US, UK, France + elected nations

Russia's "maneuver" as France's Amb called it, to pass a measure & take no blame for the Ukraine war, fails



@CBSNews/UN pic.twitter.com/gJUXeZs9JI