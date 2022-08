Primeiro navio humanitário da ONU deve deixar porto na Ucrânia rumo à África

The🚢 BRAVE COMMANDER loaded with 23 000 tons of 🌾wheat is ready to leave the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Grateful to @MarianneAtWFP @WFP, Esteban Sacco @OCHA_Ukraine & Denise Brown @UN for the successful joint work. pic.twitter.com/HvE46sXaFN

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE