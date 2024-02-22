Blinken minimizes differences and praises Lula: 'our conversation couldn't have been better'

"That happens between friends. We can have disagreements and still work together," said the US Secretary of State about the partnership with the Brazilian President edit

247 - In a press conference held this Thursday (22) in Rio de Janeiro, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the positivity of the dialogue exchange with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to Veja magazine, Blinken stated that the interaction with Lula "couldn't have been better," highlighting the convergence of views between the Brazilian leader and US President Joe Biden regarding global challenges.

The statement came after the conclusion of the first meeting of G20 foreign ministers under Brazil's presidency. Blinken shared impressions of his recent visit to Brasília, where he met with Lula. During the meeting, they addressed various common agendas, including environmental issues, combating hunger, improving agricultural productivity, protecting workers' rights, and actions to reduce racial inequalities.

Regarding the comparison made by Lula regarding the massacre carried out by Israel in Gaza and the Holocaust, the US Secretary expressed his disagreement but reiterated the mutual commitment to resolving conflicts and seeking joint solutions. "This happens with friends. We can have disagreements and still work together. And we agree that we need to act together to get hostages out of Gaza and end the conflict," said the US chief diplomat.

Blinken also emphasized the United States' support for Brazil during its presidency of the G20, ensuring that they will work together to ensure the success of the country in this prominent position.

