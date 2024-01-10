Brazil Backs South Africa in Taking Israel to International Court Over Palestinian Genocide

Support was expressed in an official statement from Itamaraty after a meeting between President Lula and the Palestinian ambassador in Brasília edit

247 - Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement on the afternoon of this Wednesday (10th), announcing the country's support for South Africa's initiative to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocidal acts in Palestine. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received the Palestinian ambassador in Brasília, Ibrahim Alzeben, to discuss the situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, after more than three months of the current crisis.

President Lula reiterated Brazil's immediate condemnation of the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. However, he stressed that such acts do not justify the indiscriminate, recurrent, and disproportionate use of force by Israel against civilians. The statement highlights that there are more than 23,000 deaths, with 70% being women and children, in addition to 7,000 missing persons. More than 80% of the population has been forcibly transferred, and essential systems such as health, water, energy, and food are collapsing, characterizing collective punishment.

The Brazilian president emphasized his personal efforts to seek a ceasefire, the release of Hamas hostages, and the creation of humanitarian corridors to protect civilians. Given the blatant violations of international humanitarian law, Lula declared support for South Africa's action in the ICJ.

"In light of the blatant violations of international humanitarian law, the president expressed his support for South Africa's initiative to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice to determine that Israel immediately ceases all acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," says the Itamaraty statement.

The Brazilian government reiterated its support for the two-state solution, with an economically viable Palestinian State coexisting side by side with Israel in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as the capital. The ICJ will hold the first hearing in the case on Thursday (11th). Brazil joins several countries, including Turkey, Jordan, Bolivia, Venezuela, Malaysia, and the Organization of Islamic Countries, in supporting South Africa's action against Israel.

