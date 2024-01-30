CGU refutes report from foreign lavajatista NGO that attacked Lula's government

Apoie o 247

247 - The report from the NGO Transparency International accusing Brazil of supposedly having become a more corrupt country in 2023 is full of problems, and the diagnosis is mistaken, said the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinícius Marques de Carvalho.

"Experts from around the world say, for over a decade, that the thermometer of the Corruption Perception Index has problems. These criticisms need to be taken seriously and discussed. An unregulated thermometer leads to mistaken diagnoses," wrote Carvalho, in a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter). >>> LEARN MORE: NGO Transparency International attacks Lula, Dino, Zanin, Gonet, and Brazilian institutions

He also pointed to a series of setbacks committed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro in the scope of the fight against corruption. "But if the fever of dismantling has passed, how is it possible that Brazil has worsened? Where is the problem: in the patient or in the thermometer?" he questioned."

