Moraes Reveals He Could Have Been Arrested and Even Hanged by January 8th Coup Plotters

247 – In an interview given to the newspaper O Globo about the events of January 8th, which are approaching their first anniversary, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the investigations on the coup attempt at the Supreme Federal Court (STF), disclosed details of the investigation's developments. Moraes, also the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), revealed that the investigation identified three plans against him, including the threat of hanging. The revelations were made in a video.

Moraes was in Europe with his family on January 8th and learned of the attack through images shown by his son. The investigation revealed three plans, with threats of arrest and even homicide. The minister highlighted the inaction of the Military Police in confronting the protesters and explained the decisions taken to contain possible domino effects in other states.

The series of interviews also addressed the role of social networks on January 8th, with Moraes emphasizing the need for regulation. The minister mentioned the importance of holding all those involved in the attack accountable, including politicians, and stressed that more than 30 people were convicted by the STF in less than a year. "It was a very big mistake of the authorities to let, during the past year, those people remain in front of the barracks. That is a crime and now there is no more doubt about it," he said. "There is no limit. All those who are proven to be responsible, after due legal process, will be held accountable," he added.

When asked about personal attacks and threats, Moraes said he expected such reactions from criminal coup plotters, but remained calm. Regarding criticisms of the arrests made, the minister defended equality before the law and the application of penalties established by the legislator.

The interview also addressed the lesson to be learned from the events of January 2023, highlighting the need to curb the spread of anti-democratic information and speeches on social networks, as well as holding all those involved in the coup attempt accountable.

