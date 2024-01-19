Sarrubbo announces 'state's force' to suffocate PCC

Apoie o 247

247 – Mario Sarrubbo, Attorney General of São Paulo and nominated for the National Secretariat of Justice, has been chosen by Minister of Justice Ricardo Lewandowski to lead the National Public Security Secretariat. Sarrubbo emphasizes intelligence and integration between the Public Prosecutor's Office and the police to combat national crime. One of his main goals is to suffocate criminal factions, especially the PCC. According to Sarrubbo, it is necessary to "respect human rights, but with the necessary force."

In an interview with Estadão on Thursday, January 18, Mario Sarrubbo stated that he was chosen for his "profile" and discussed the need for greater integration of state forces in combating crime. With a background in criminal work during his two terms as Attorney General (2020-2024), he strengthened the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), a branch of the Prosecutor's Office focusing on drug and arms trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

Sarrubbo intends to bring expertise from the São Paulo Prosecutor's Office to the National Public Security Secretariat, focusing on a "triple approach": addressing organized crime, corruption of public officials, and following the money. He acknowledges the challenge of coordinating and dialoguing with police forces nationwide, aiming to find common ground and does not rule out proposing changes in legislation to combat crime.

As he prepares to assume the Secretariat, finalizing details of his departure from the São Paulo Prosecutor's Office, Sarrubbo remains attentive to the elections for his successor scheduled for early April. He supports candidates who work for a "plural, transparent, democratic, strategic, and decisive Public Prosecutor's Office" that addresses societal issues comprehensively.

