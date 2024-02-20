Under investigation for an attempted coup d'état, Bolsonaro seeks to flee Brazil for Israel

However, Bolsonaro would still need to retrieve his passport, seized by the Federal Police edit

247 - Jair Bolsonaro is reportedly planning to flee to Israel as investigations into the coup attempt draw closer to the former occupant of the Palácio do Planalto. The information comes from journalist Bela Megale, of O Globo.

Maintaining close ties with Israel's far right, the Bolsonaro family has, for years, defended Zionist interests in Brazil. Currently, indications suggest an imminent exchange of favors.

However, Bolsonaro would still need to recover his passport, seized by the Federal Police in an operation conducted at the beginning of this month against the attempted coup d'état.

The former occupant of the Palácio do Planalto's international tour would also include meetings with the global far right in the Middle East, as well as in the United States, Hungary, and Spain, Megale indicates.

